General admission tickets have sold out for the Wahine Toa II fight night in Whangārei next month, where Kaitāia’s Mea Motu and Whangārei's Lani Daniels will defend their world boxing crowns.

When it comes to top-class world boxing events, it seems Northland has a big appetite, with general admission tickets to the Wahine Toa II double world champion fight night in Whangārei next month sold out.

At McKay Stadium on December 2, Kaitāia’s Mea Motu and Whangārei’s Lani Daniels will defend their world title belts against international opponents.

Motu will defend her IBO super-bantamweight world title against India’s Chandni Mehra, while Daniels will take on Australian Desley “Lady D” Robinson for the vacant IBF light heavyweight title in her hometown.

When promoter and D&L Events co-founder Dean Lonergan announced the big fight night earlier this year, he was confident there would be a big response, and so it has proved, with all general admission tickets now sold out, and only a few corporate tables left.

The demand has been so great, Lonergan said the company is working on a second release of general admission tickets, and there are still some corporate hospitality packages available.

Lonergan wanted to acknowledge the event’s partners, sponsors and fans for their support in making this monumental night possible.

It’s believed to be the biggest boxing event ever held in Northland, and the success will stand the region in good stead to hold more big fight nights in the future, especially if the region’s two women world champs stay on course.

“It just goes to show that women can do it just as good as the men when given the opportunity,” Lonergan said.

“We are working hard to adjust the current seating plan so that any fans who missed out on the first lot of [general admission tickets] will still have a chance to see the fights live.”

His dream for the future would be to have a a big fight night, with multiple world champions, staged outdoors at Whangārei’s Semenoff Stadium.

For all information on future ticket releases, go to dandlevents.co.nz, and for corporate packages, contact Dean Josephs via email at deanjosephs@dandlevents.com.au.

The card

IBO super-bantamweight world title:

Mea Motu (17-0-0) v Chandni Mehra, India (12-4-1)

IBF light heavyweight world title:

Lani Daniels (9-2-2) v Desley Robinson, Australia (5-1-0)

Light heavyweight bout:

Jerome Pampellone (17-0-0) v Rogelio Medina, Mexico (41-9-0)

Super-flyweight bout:

Zain Adams (4-0-0) v Patthaphi Camton, Thailand (3-0-0)

Catchweight bout:

Roseanna Cox v Trish Vaka

Heavyweight corporate bout:

Matt Matich v Kurt Benney