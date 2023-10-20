Kaitāia boxing world champion Mea Motu (right) is putting her title on the line against Chandni Mehra, from India, at Whangārei’s McKay Stadium on December 2. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Kaitāia boxing world champion Mea Motu (right) is putting her title on the line against Chandni Mehra, from India, at Whangārei’s McKay Stadium on December 2. Photo / Michael Cunningham

She’s giving up a big height and reach advantage but Kaitāia boxing world champion Mea Motu is confident her speed, strength and skill will see her triumph when she puts her title on the line in Whangārei on December 2.

The Big Fight Night at McKay Stadium will see two world title fights involving Northlanders and will be the biggest boxing event held in the region.

Peach Boxing’s Motu will put her IBO super bantamweight world title on the line against India’s Chandni Mehra, while Whangārei’s Lani Daniels is booked for a defence of her IBF world heavyweight belt against Australia’s Desley Robi.

Motu and Mehra faced off in Whangārei on Wednesday ahead of their match and both fighters were confident they had what it takes to win.

Kaitāia’s IBO super bantamweight world title holder Mea Motu is ready to defend her crown. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Mehra told the Northern Advocate she hopes to use her height and reach advantage when she gets into the ring against the unbeaten Motu.

Motu said Mehra could try to use those advantages all she wanted but she had better be ready for what the ‘’hori Māori from the Far Far North’' has got to deliver.

‘’To be honest, I don’t know a lot about Chandni but really I don’t focus on her, I focus on myself and what I need to do and I’ll leave everything in that ring so she had better be ready.’’

Motu said her speed and power could be devastating – power that has seen her win her first 17 fights. While she had been working in the gym, she said she would be a much better fighter than the last time she was in the ring.

‘’We’ve worked on everything in the gym, not just one thing, so I can be a better fighter. I improve every fight I have and I’m getting better for this one and I can’t wait to get in the ring in Whangārei.’’

She said fighting in her home region was something she had always wanted to do and she pushed hard to secure it. She was grateful and proud of the region’s support for the event, which is heading for a sellout.

Motu said she was dedicating the fight to her Te Rarawa iwi and ‘’Pukepoto hard’' and there would be a large contingent attending the bout.

‘’It’s just so positive to have so much support from up home and they will be there in force to support me. You will know they are from the Far Far North as they are a bit different up there – they are very loud and rowdy, so you will see and hear them.

‘’I will be ready on the night and, once that bell goes, it will be ‘bang’ and it will be all on. I hope she’s ready too.’’

She had a simple message ahead of the fight: ‘’Come along and see this hori Māori from the Far Far North taking on the best in the world.’’

Mehra said it was an honour and privilege to be in New Zealand for the fight and it was important to represent her country well.

‘’I’m the first-ever female Indian boxer going for a [professional] world title and I’m so excited to be getting into the ring with Mea and we’ll put on a good show and good fight. This is quite a big thing for me and I’m really looking forward to getting in and having our fight.’’

She had watched Motu’s fights and knew that her opponent’s strengths were her power and speed and she knew she had to be wary of Motu’s skills.

While the 22-year-old Indian is not going to give away her fight strategy, she said it was pretty clear to everybody that she has a height and reach advantage and she intended to use it.

‘’I’ll show [what else I’ve got] in the ring.’’

Boxers Chandni Mehra (left) and Mea Motu with Whangārei Mayor Vince Coccurullo at the Town Basin. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Also taking part in the December 2 Big Fight Night at McKay Stadium is rising Kiwi light heavyweight and Motu’s stablemate Jerome Pampellone, who will take on hard-hitting Mexican veteran Rogelio Medina (41-9) in a fight that will test the championship credentials of the “Panther” (17-0).

Northland Taniwha player Matt Matich will take on a yet-to-be-named local opponent.

Fight night promoter Dean Lonergan said there had been plenty of interest in the event, with tickets selling fast. Tickets are available at dandlevents.co.nz