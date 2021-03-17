Northland firefighters responding to blaze in Tutukaka

Tutukaka residents watch as a fire on Tutukaka Block Rd escalates this afternoon.

Northland firefighters are working to douse a vegetation fire burning through pampas grass,scrub and trees in Tutukaka.

Two appliances from the Ngunguru Volunteer Fire Brigade, with a third tanker on the way, and a Salt Air chopper are working to extinguish the 100m-by-50m blaze which started in Church Bay around 11.45am.

A witness described seeing large plumes of smoke and ash coming from a valley near Church Bay.

"There's lots and lots of smoke blowing across through the sky."

He said firefighters were working in windy conditions of around 15 to 20 knots.

"It was blowing the fire up the valley and up the bank on the edge of the road. There's lots of ash just blowing around."

The Advocate understands the fire was ignited by the use of a ride on lawnmower.

A witness said a man had been mowing his the lawns around his home when he drove onto the relatively flat land within the valley that is surrounded by long grass and trees.

"When he stopped the grass caught fire."