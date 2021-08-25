Northland firefighters battling blaze in Whangārei Heads

Firefighters are at the scene of a scrub fire in Whangārei Heads. Photo / File

A helicopter has joined ground crews fighting a scrub fire in Whangārei Heads that caught light on Wednesday afternoon.

Two appliances from the Whangārei Heads and Onerahi volunteer fire brigades were called to the fire in Taihaururu, near Pataua South, around 1.40pm.

A tanker from the Hikurangi Volunteer Fire Brigade and a helicopter were also on scene to tackle the blaze.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the last update they received about the size of the fire, shortly before 3pm, indicated it the fire was "150m in front and 150m on the flanks".

Photos and videos posted online by nearby locals showed a large plume of smoke billowing into the air.

More details to come.