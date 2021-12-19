Northland fire bursts into life again after being nearly contained

Smoke from a large vegetation fire that took multiple helicopters and fire crews to put out in the Far North. Photo / Supplied

A large fire in Northland's Kaimaumau has spread again after being almost fully contained this morning.

The 350ha blaze near Houhora in the Far North has been burning for more than 24 hours, and crews had hoped to have it fully contained by the end of the day.

Fire and Emergency incident controller Kevin Ihaka said a spot fire jumped across the containment line, and had expanded the fire by about 25 per cent.

He said the spread was likely to set back the mission by 24 hours.

Fire crews and seven helicopters with monsoon buckets are at the scene.

The fire was first reported shortly before 1.30pm yesterday.

Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area.