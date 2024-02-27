Northland Field Days is back for 2024. Photo / NZME

About 20,000 people are expected to descend on the Northland Field Days 2024 in Kaipara that organisers say is the best yet.

The region’s largest agri-event, and the country’s second largest, is pitched up on Awakino Point East Rd, Dargaville, from February 29 to March 2.

Event co-ordinator Luciana Schwarz said this year’s field days is bigger and better because there are more exhibitors, entertainment, and food options on offer.

“It’s always been big, but I feel like this year ticks all the boxes,” she said.

More than 300 exhibitors from throughout the country and overseas will be showcasing the latest in farming technology, machinery, and innovation.

Schwarz said farming aside, there would be lifestyle exhibitions offering insights into home and garden, leisure, food, and more.

But Northland Field Days wasn’t for only adults.

A water park will be on hand to entertain the kids, as well as sheep dog trials, lawnmower racing, and tractor pulls. Kids can nab a ride on a mini Mack — a replica of the popular truck. Families can have a go at finding their way out of a maize maze.

And three food courts are on hand for when the activity-packed day strikes up hanger pangs.

“Come out and have a good time,” Schwarz said. “We’re looking forward to having everyone here.”

She said the Brynderwyns closure hadn’t affected the event because its location didn’t rely on the main arterial route in and out of Northland.

“People are probably used to it as I think it’s the second time around we’re having the show when the Brynderwyns are closed.”

Andy Ross competes in the sheepdog trials at the Northland Field Days 2023.

Dargaville businesses have got behind Northland Field Days 2024 by creating competitive window displays to promote everything farming.

Old cream cans, gumboots, toy tractors, miniature hay bales, and antiques hailing back to the timber milling and gum digging days were among the items used in the 17 entries.

However, Ignite Your Fitness took out first prize, winning $200 cash sponsored by Dargaville Cottage Association. It also won the People’s Choice Award.

Second place went to the Dargaville Book Exchange and Crafts, followed by the Dargaville Sewing and Curtain Centre, and SPCA Dargaville.

Northland Field Days has been a popular feature on the region’s calendar since it began, in 1985 at the Dargaville racecourse. The Dargaville Jaycees ran the event and despite the pouring rain it proved popular, with about 80 exhibitors taking part.

After a period of economic downturn, in 1990 came a huge increase in attendance of exhibitors and visitors that has continued each year.

Schwarz said the support for the event was amazing.

While the event eventually outgrew the Dargaville Jaycees, the entire event is still organised by 15 volunteers, supported by Schwarz.

She said many committee members put in a huge amount of their personal time, and provided their own equipment and machinery to bring this event to life each year.

The motto of Northland Field Days has been and continues to be The Friendly Field Days.

The event is open to the public on Thursday and Friday from 9am to 4pm, and on Saturday from 9am to 3.30pm. Doors close to the public an hour before the scheduled finish time.

No dogs are allowed unless they are an authorised assistance dog, such as a guide dog.

Tickets are $13 for adults, $5 for kids aged 6 to 14, under-5s go free. They can be purchased via the event's website.




























