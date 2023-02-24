Detours to Northland : Storm road closures - all you need to know

Heavy rain is causing yet more havoc across Auckland. Video / Dean Purcell / Supplied

Heavy rain is causing yet more havoc across Auckland. Video / Dean Purcell / Supplied

Authorities have managed to reopen a link for motorists driving between Auckland and Northland after yesterday’s heavy rain caused multiple land slips and floods that closed State Highway 1.

It comes as Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency earlier this morning reported a slip had closed State Highway 1 north of Auckland in the Topuni and Bryderwyn Hills areas.

That combined with multiple local road closures in Mangawhai meant there was no access between Northland and Auckland, it said.

However, authorities have since been able to reopen SH1 in the Topuni area, with motorists advised to drive through the area with caution as there are still multiple slips, debris and fallen trees.

That meant motorists who must travel can now use SH12 and the Paparoa-Oakleigh Rd to travel between Whangārei and Auckland.

Motorists are still asked to delay their journeys if possible, however.

“Crews have assessed the road this morning and are busy putting traffic management in place,” Waka Kotahi said of SH1 near Topuni.

“This road will open under temporary speed limits and stop/go traffic management. There are multiple slips in the area.

“The road will remain an active worksite, with crews working to clear the slips.

“Although the road is open, there will be major delays as the crew work on the road. Please avoid traveling on the road if possible and rethink your travel plans.”

SH1 CLOSED AT TOPUNI & BRYDERWYN - 6:20AM

Due to a slip on #SH1 in the Topuni area & multiple local road closures in Mangawhai, there is currently no access btwn Northland & Auckland. Delay your journey. Check our Journeys Map for info (updated 24/7): https://t.co/DIjImOF9kr ^TP pic.twitter.com/sFspJUA4e0 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 24, 2023

Waka Kotahi’s road closures page on its website also showed that SH16 north of Auckland, between Helensville and Wellsford, had a series of closures.

That included flooding at Stoney Creek Rd close to Kaukapakapa and a slip further north near Cleasby Hill Lookout.

Waka Kotahi said SH16 will remain closed between Kaukapakapa and Tauhoa, and a further update will be provided later today.

Yesterday, flooding closed SH16 close to Kumeu in West Auckland.

A slip on Kaiwaka-Mangawhai Rd north of Auckland. Photo / Supplied

However, Waka Kotahi tweeted this morning that this section of SH16 had reopened.

The fresh road closures join existing closures caused by Cyclone Gabrielle and other weather events this year.

That includes SH25A in the Coromandel, which sustained major damage due to a large washout, and a drive with caution advisory for SH25 which navigates around the peninsula and is still affected by slips.

SH16 TAUHOA - 2:35AM

Due to a slip SH16 is closed north of Cleasby Hill Lookout. Delay your journey. https://t.co/3DvINRMtmC ^AA pic.twitter.com/OeEFhy9EPk — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) February 24, 2023

Motorists are also asked to drive with caution on SH2 between Gisborne and Ōpōtiki and Gisborne and Wairoa after major damage from Cyclone Gabrielle.

SH25, heading north from Gisborne to Hicks Bay is also closed in parts, while in Hawke’s Bay, the roads linking Napier with Taupo inland and Wairoa to the north are still closed more than a week after Cyclone Gabrielle hit.

The road linking Hastings to SH1 inland also remains closed.



