Brad Flutey, a former candidate in the 2020 General Election, will face court in August for charges arising from a scuffle with police after he refused to wear a mask in a shop. Photo/T.Whyte

Brad Flutey, a former candidate in the 2020 General Election, will face court in August for charges arising from a scuffle with police after he refused to wear a mask in a shop. Photo/T.Whyte

A Northland man facing charges over a scuffle with police after refusing to wear a mask in a shop says he hopes his court case will find enforced mask-wearing is illegal.

Brad Raymond Flutey, 35, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on police, resisting arrest, escaping police custody, disorderly behaviour, and trespassing, after an incident outside a Whangārei liquor store on January 17, this year.

A staff member at the store called the police when Flutey refused to wear a mask in the store.

At a case review hearing in Whangārei District Court this week, Flutey maintained his innocence and elected a judge-alone trial.

He was further remanded on bail for a full-day hearing on August 25.

Speaking to Open Justice away from court, Flutey outlined the defence he intends to run and said he has enlisted the help of a professional McKenzie Friend former lawyer Vinay Deobhakta.

Brad Flutey is being assisted in defending his charges by professional McKenzie Friend Vinay Deobhakta.

Flutey believed he had an "absolute defence" to the charges.

He intended to challenge whether anyone was actually ever legally required to wear a mask in a public facility or needed to actually obtain an exemption card in order to be exempt.

Accordingly, he also intended to challenge whether the constables who arrested him ever had the authority to enforce mask-wearing or the carrying of a mask exemption card.

A former political candidate, Flutey stood for Social Credit in the Northland electorate in the 2020 general election.