Updated

Northern Motorway northbound lanes closed after serious multi-vehicle crash, ‘lengthy delays’ expected

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
In today's headlines with Chereè Kinnear, leaked documents reveal autopilot error behind Aratere grounding, Chris Luxon gears up for key meetings and building costs decline.

The Northern Motorway northbound lanes have been closed this afternoon following a serious multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 1.

Police are reporting critical injuries. Traffic heading north is already backed up 4km.

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said an official detour was along Dairy Flat Highway.

“Emergency services are responding to reports of a serious crash near Dairy Flat this afternoon,” police said.

“The crash, involving multiple vehicles in the northern lanes of the Northern Motorway, was reported to police at 2.05pm.

“Initial indications suggest there have been critical injuries.”

Traffic data from Google shows a 4km backlog after a crash on Auckland's Northern Motorway near Dairy Flat on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Photo / Google
Traffic data from Google shows a 4km backlog after a crash on Auckland's Northern Motorway near Dairy Flat on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Photo / Google

Both lanes are currently blocked from the Oteha Valley Rd on-ramp and traffic is starting to build.

“Motorists are advised to expect lengthy delays and asked to take an alternate route where possible.”

A witness said he drove past the crash site southbound and could see about a dozen emergency service vehicles at the scene, including a rescue helicopter.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said: “Reports of a crash on #SH1 northbound between Oteha Valley Rd and Bawden Rd.

“Please follow directions of response crews and expect northbound delays in the area until cleared.”

Traffic has built up on the alternate route north along East Coast Rd.

Live traffic data from Google shows the detour is bumper-to-bumper.

St John ambulance said crew attended a traffic incident in Redvale at 2.10pm.

Eight vehicles attended the incident. The number of patients remains unknown.

More to come

