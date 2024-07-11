In today's headlines with Chereè Kinnear, leaked documents reveal autopilot error behind Aratere grounding, Chris Luxon gears up for key meetings and building costs decline.

The Northern Motorway northbound lanes have been closed this afternoon following a serious multi-vehicle crash on State Highway 1.

Police are reporting critical injuries. Traffic heading north is already backed up 4km.

The New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) said an official detour was along Dairy Flat Highway.

“Emergency services are responding to reports of a serious crash near Dairy Flat this afternoon,” police said.

“The crash, involving multiple vehicles in the northern lanes of the Northern Motorway, was reported to police at 2.05pm.