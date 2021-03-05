Northcote shooting: Two teens arrested after schoolboy shot in face

The injured North Shore schoolboy is now facing a life with permanent damage to his sight after he was a victim of a drive-by shooting. Photo / Givealittle

Two people aged 16 and 18 have been arrested after a teenager was shot in the face in the Auckland suburb of Northcote a week ago.

Detectives executed several search warrants on the North Shore and two arrests were made today.

"The two young men, aged 16 and 18, have been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and the commission of an offence using a firearm," police said.

"Both are due to appear in the North Shore Youth Court tomorrow."

Police are also seeking sightings of a blue 2003 Holden Commodore with the registration number BPZ908.

The charge relates to the shooting of a boy, 16, who was playing basketball last Friday night.

On Tuesday, Maria Rota has said her brother Rewi was never likely to drive or work again after being shot in the face.

The facial wounds suffered in the attack are so bad it robbed him of a "bright future", she said.