Northbound Easter weekend traffic near Wellington building up

Queues can be seen on State Highway 1 north of Wellington. Photo / Supplied

Holidaymakers trying to escape the capital have a wait ahead of them this morning, with northbound queues out of Wellington beginning to build.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is warning travellers to allow plenty of time for their Easter journeys.

Holiday traffic is slow on State Highway 1 northbound from Peka Peka to Ōtaki, in the Kāpiti area.

"Queues are likely to build back to Waikanae Beach and are not expected to ease until early evening," NZTA said on Twitter.

"Allow plenty of time for your journey or consider travelling outside peak hours."

Meanwhile in Auckland NZTA was not yet reporting large queues, but yesterday said the roads would be particularly busy over this Easter break.

"Please be patient when driving this Easter so everyone can relax and enjoy their holiday," Auckland operations manager Rua Pani said.

For those travelling on SH1 through Puhoi, between 9.15am and 3.15pm is expected to be the busiest times to travel today, and those heading south from Auckland through Manukau on SH1 should try to avoid travelling until after 2pm.

"Congestion and delays are inevitable in peak times, but if everyone leaves plenty of time for their journey, drives to the conditions and plans ahead before leaving home, the worst of the frustrations can be eased and everyone can concentrate on arriving safely at their destination," Pani said.

"Allow plenty of time. You're on holiday, there's no need to rush."