“I’m in pain after surgery, limited movement, and limping around in pain. So I’m using my scooter very cautiously in the Glenfield Mall to go about my business,” Stewart said.

He said the first time he turned up on his scooter after getting injured, security allowed him to use it after he explained it was because of his injury.

When Stewart visited a week later though, he claimed another security guard told him he was not allowed to use his scooter in the mall. He allegedly made Stewart walk out of the mall and back to his car.

On a third visit, Stewart claimed a security guard once again gave him his marching orders.

He told the Herald being marched out in front of other shoppers left him feeling embarrassed and suffering in pain.

The Herald understands mall management told Stewart he could use a mobility scooter on loan from its service desk, however, Stewart had refused the offer.

Glenfield Mall’s owner, Lanstone Glenfield Limited, told the Herald it stood by its rules: “For the health and safety of all our customers, scooters are not permitted in the mall.

“However, we offer complimentary access to safe, purpose-built mobility scooters designed for individuals with mobility challenges.”

Stewart said he could not see the sense in walking into the mall, while injured, and upstairs to the service desk to get an approved scooter when the shops he wanted to visit were all close to the entrances.

“I thought the only way to get around was to use my nine-volt, battery-powered scooter. Now, this isn’t a high-performance one with suspension or anything like that,” he said.

“I maintain the speed of a pedestrian. So if there’s an old person walking in front of me slowly, I go their pace and stay behind them – that’s how cautious I was. I can’t afford to fall off or have an accident, so I was very careful.”

Stewart said he understood why the rule was in place: “It’s to keep the juvenile delinquents out from playing silly buggers and treating it like a skateboard bowl.

“But when you see a man at my age who is obviously in pain when he moves ... it’s one of those bulls*** arbitrary rules.”

