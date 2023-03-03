Police were called to a ram raid at the Coronation Superette on Coronation Rd, Hillcrest at 4.37am. Video / Hayden Woodward

A North Shore superette owner says he won’t sleep tonight after his store was ram-raided for the fourth time in as many months today.

Dharmesh Jeram, owner of the Coronation Rd Mini Mart in Hillcrest, was at his store from 4.45am cleaning up products and smashed glass from the shop’s large front windows.

A police spokesperson said they received reports of a stolen vehicle being used to gain entry to commercial premises on Coronation Rd, Glenfield at 4.36am.

The Herald understands the vehicle was stolen outside Northcote’s Greenslade Cres apartments and then used in the pre-dawn raid.

A group of offenders made off with multiple items from the store and fled in another vehicle, the police spokesperson said.

Jeram said when he heard his phone ring in the early hours of the morning, he knew exactly what had happened.

Police are investigating after a car was used to bust into Coronation Superette on Coronation Rd, Hillcrest. Photo / Hayden Woodward

This is the fourth time the store has been targeted since November last year, when three armed offenders got away with a cabinet and the till, while causing extensive damage to the store.

Security footage showed Jeram chasing the armed teenagers out of his store with a hockey stick about 2.30pm on November 9.

The store was also targeted a couple of times after Christmas - on December 27 and December 30 - which resulted in the arrests of nine people, Jeram said.

National’s candidate for the Northcote electorate Dan Bidois took to Twitter to break the news of the fourth incident at the superette.

1/2: I’m sad to see Coronation Rd Mini Mart hit for a 4th time in recent months, this time a ram raid at 4am this morning.



I spoke to Dharmesh, the owner, who feels frustrated and angry, like so many other small retailers in our community. pic.twitter.com/YbeJhPQsUC — Dan Bidois (@dan_bidois) March 2, 2023

Jeram said: “The day ones are definitely worse than overnight because that’s where more damage can happen.”

Dharmesh’s wife says they don’t feel safe at work and live in fear of another armed daytime robbery, especially after a Hamilton dairy worker had his thumb and finger severed during a machete attack and the death of Janak Patel at the Sandringham Rose Cottage Superette in November last year.

“You can replace products and store damage but you can’t replace my husband,” she said.

Dharmesh Jeram, owner of Coronation Road Mini Mart. Photo / Benjamin Plummer

Jeram says that if no law changes are made, his store will continue to be targeted.

“In terms of law, nothing has been done, just money being thrown around. The police themselves don’t have much power to do anything because even if [the offenders] get caught, they will get out and do it again,” he said.

Jeram says it is constantly in the back of his mind.

“We are worried and frustrated at the same time, but we also try to just move on because if you constantly think about it you won’t enjoy life,” he said.

Members of the Hillcrest community have set up a Givealittle page to help fund insurance payments and a fog cannon.

“We are blessed that we’re are surrounded by many good people that have expressed their sympathy for what keeps happening,” Jeram said.