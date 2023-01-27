CCTV has captured a violent armed robbery at a dairy in Hamilton. Video / Puneet Singh.

Police have arrested and charged a man in relation to a violent machete attack on a Hamilton shopkeeper in which he lost two fingers.

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said a 19-year-old man was arrested by Police today for the robbery of the Irvine Street Dairy of December 17.

The accused is due to appear in the Palmerston North District Court tomorrow on a number of charges including aggravated robbery, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, aggravated assault, assault with intent to rob, and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

The victim underwent an eight-hour surgery to have the fingers reattached.

A neighbour who heroically intervened earlier spoke of his terrifying ordeal after rushing into the chaos.

The attack happened just after the worker had opened the dairy for the day’s trading.

A neighbour said he ran to the dairy to help while still half asleep on Saturday morning.

“I started hearing screaming noises and realised something was wrong,” the neighbour said.

“So I ran out not even thinking about it. I was ill-prepared.”

Dairy owner Puneet Singh told the Herald this morning that he would be visiting his injured employee later today.



