North Shore Hospital plunged into darkness overnight, patients redirected

A major power cut plunged parts of the North Shore Hospital until darkness for four hours last night, resulting in patients being taken to other hospitals further afield for treatment.
A power cut left parts of the hospital including the emergency department without power between 11pm last night and 3am this morning.
A Waitemata DHB spokesman said some areas of the hospital were without power after an issue occurred during scheduled maintenance works overnight.
The power cut impacted the emergency department and other areas in the hospital nearby, he said.
Ambulances diverted patients to other hospitals across the city for four hours.
"Power has now been restored and there were no adverse patient outcomes," a spokesperson said.
Firefighters had to supply emergency lighting to the hospital.
A Fire and Emergency NZ communications shift manager confirmed a unit was sent to North Shore Hospital to provide lighting at 1.30am.
