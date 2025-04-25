Fire and Emergency New Zealand said staff safety was “of prime importance”. While the agency had been unable to replicate the fault yet in testing, the truck would remain out of action until the issue was fixed.
This morning Campbell told the Herald part of the emergency response went badly awry when one of the aerial units malfunctioned with two firefighters in the basket above the flames.
“It’s sort of semi computer-operated, the operators will tell a computer where to send the aerial basket to. For whatever reason, that computer shut down and stopped working,” he said.
The usual steps of turning it off and on again and other troubleshooting failed to work, and emergency back-up procedures failed, he said.
“One of the emergency manual levers actually broke off in a firefighter’s hand,” he said, which had been the “last resort” to bring the basket down.
New footage provided to the Herald reveals the serious position the crew found themselves in.
A witness, who took the video, said he had seen an aerial basket surrounded by smoke.
“We could hear the explosions constantly going off which sounded like gunshots,” he said.
“At this stage we could only see the lone fire unit, they were sitting motionless, and no hose or water were being used as the explosions went off and smoke clouds engulfed them.
“At this point I was getting concerned for them as the fire appeared to be right on them and the flashes or flames were bursting in the background of their silhouette. My son even mentioned the explosions and burning structure of the building reminded him of the great Chicago fire.”
He said another fire truck nearby began using its hose, at which point he saw the stranded unit appear to descend.
He said the smoke was “very black, it’s very toxic”.
“You literally can’t see a hand in front of your face. It’s like having your eyes shut.
“Yes, we do have the air tanks that will give us a limited amount of time to stay alive. The air tanks and the uniform will only protect us so much.”
Campbell said being above the fire was “the worst place to be” because all of the heat rose.
“You’re immediately above the hottest part of the fire. I would imagine it would be like being above a mini-volcano about to erupt.”
Campbell said the malfunction was a symptom of an ageing, poorly-maintained fleet of fire trucks, and the union would be sending out advice to its members not to use the truck in question until a thorough investigation had been completed and the fault was fully fixed.