North Shore assault: person hospitalised

NZ Police car. Photographer: Glenn Taylor

Police are attending an incident, following a report of a serious assault in the North Shore Auckland suburb of Bayview.

Police received a report around 4:05pm today that a person had been assaulted on Lynn Road.

The victim is reported to have sustained serious injuries, and has been transported to hospital.

Police are at the scene working to establish the circumstances of this incident, and officers are currently speaking to a person of interest in relation to the assault.

More to come.