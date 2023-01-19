Otago’s Upper Waitaki zone, which includes Omarama and Lake Lake Ōhau moved to a Prohibited Fire Season at 8am on Friday. Photo / George Clerk

Community officials have made the call to totally ban outdoor fires in North Otago until further notice, as dry weather puts the region at risk.

Otago’s Upper Waitaki zone, which includes Omarama and Lake Ōhau, moved to a prohibited fire season at 8am on Friday.

The season means all outdoor fires, including all previously granted fire permits, are now illegal to set.

Community risk manager James Knapp said the change of fire season was prompted by the sustained and forecasted weather for Upper Waitaki.

“Very dry weather is predicted in Upper Waitaki over the next month, and any rain that is forecasted will evaporate quickly,” he said in a statement.

“The long history of large fires in recent years shows how careful we need to be, particularly at this time of year.”

While the risk remains for large fires to get out of control at any time, Knapp said the forecasted hot and dry weather is likely to increase that risk.

Locals and people visiting the area need to be vigilant especially when operating four-wheel-drive vehicles and camping in grassland areas.

“It only takes one spark to cause a wildfire, so please do your bit this summer to take care of Upper Waitaki.”

Earlier this week, residents in Marlborough were told they were no longer permitted to light open-air fires without permission, as temperatures in the region also increased.

Fire and Emergency NZ has pointed the public towards the Check It’s Alright website, which recommends whether conditions are safe to light fires in your area.