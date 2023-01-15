Hot and dry temperatures force Marlborough into fire restrictions

Anyone planning on lighting an open-air fire in Marlborough will need a fire permit while the restrictions in place. Photo / MarlboroughNZ

Residents in the upper South Island have been told they’re no longer permitted to light open-air fires without permission, as temperatures in the region increase.

The district, which includes Picton and Blenheim has warm and windy days forecasted, which makes the possibility of fire spreading more likely.

It’s led Fire and Emergency NZ (FENZ) to announce fire restrictions, which will only allow those with fire permits to light any form of fire in the open.

“If you have a permit you will also need to follow the conditions listed on it to ensure your fire is safe,” said Grant Haywood, FENZ District Manager.

Haywood has told everybody to consider wildlife risks before lighting fires, or doing activities that could cause a spark.

“It’s still quite green around the Marlborough countryside, but it’s beginning to get hotter and drier,” he said.

“These conditions make it easier for a fire to get out of control and mean there’s plenty of vegetation that could fuel a fire as it dries out.”

Fire and Emergency point have pointed the public towards the Check It’s Alright website, which recommends whether conditions are safe to light fires in your area.

“Even with a permit, anyone planning on lighting a fire should check the conditions, and hold off lighting if it is windy and hot.”

Those looking to obtain a permit are to apply through the website.

“If you’re doing any activities that could cause a spark, do these in the cooler parts of the day when it’s less risky,” said Haywood.

“One spark is all it takes, so please be vigilant and follow our safety tips to reduce the risk of a wildfire this summer.”

Four weeks ago, a restricted fire season was declared for the Coromandel to reduce the risk of fires getting out of control, as an influx of holidaymakers in the area was expected.



