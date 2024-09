A shallow earthquake measuring M4.7 has rattled the East Cape this afternoon. Photo / GeoNet

The North Island’s east coast has been hit by “moderate” shaking after an earthquake on Tuesday afternoon.

GeoNet recorded the quake at 4.18pm, it said on its site.

The 4.7 magnitude quake struck 15km west of Tokomaru Bay, a small settlement 90km north of Gisborne, at a depth of 10km. It was felt in Tai Rāwhiti and the Bay of Plenty, GeoNet said.

Over 400 people have reported feeling the quake, with the majority saying it was “light” or “weak”.