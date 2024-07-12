“Riders can dismount and push, lift or even run with their bikes. It tests all aspects of the rider’s physiology with spectators close to the action in a party-like atmosphere. It is a heap of fun.”

Hamish Boyt said: “Cyclocross to me is a fun discipline of racing and riding that gives me more opportunities to expand my skills.”

The Year 13 Otūmoetai College student said he had been mountain biking since he was about 10.

“However, I first did a cyclocross race in 2022 and was hooked.”

The 17-year-old was looking forward to racing with all his mates, especially in the relay.

“Tristan Haycock and the team from MTB Tauranga always make a great course so it will be really fun.

“I am feeling excited and nervous. I know that, if it rains, the course will get really slippery and quite difficult.

Summerhill MTB Park is preparing to host the event on July 21. Photo / John Borren

“I enjoy cyclocross because it is often really muddy, and you’ve just got to get stuck in and have a smile on your face.

“I usually ride six times a week for 10-15 hours [total] depending on the time of year. It consists of long, easy rides to gain endurance and interval sessions to gain strength and speed.

“Cyclocross is a really fun and challenging way to race bikes.”

To aspiring cyclocross riders, he said: “I would recommend practising dismounting and remounting your bike as in races that is where people lose a lot of time.”

Oona Hepburn, from Tauranga Intermediate, said she was “super excited to give it a go”.

The 12-year-old said: “This will be my first cyclocross race, but I have been racing XC MTB for a few seasons and have been a keen rider since I was 5.

“I do a lot of cross-country racing on my MTB and cyclocross is a similar sport where there is a challenge in completing the climbs as fast as you can, but you can carry or push your bike, as the hills are quite steep.”

She was most looking forward to competing with her friends and pushing herself to do her best.

“It’s a super fun mixture of my sports and I enjoy pushing myself to get the best results and seeing my training pay off.

“I train with a DirtCraft training group twice a week – around 30km each time – I do a training programme for Aims Games, also with DirtCraft. I usually have a fun day out in the Redwoods each week and when it starts back in term four, I look forward to training with our girls-only group Trail Rose.

“I would love to see more girls out there giving it a go. The Tauranga MTB club and DirtCraft have such a great community and they are very welcoming to any newbies.”

Lexie Knight, from Tauranga Girls’ College, said she was looking forward to the challenge of a different style of riding.

The 14-year-old said cyclocross was “a challenge that I can keep getting better at, similar to mountain biking. When I bike, I feel happy and I have so much fun, make great friends and get so many cool opportunities.

“This is my first time doing cyclocross, but I do lots of mountain biking, so I thought I’d give it a go.

“I’m feeling nervous but I’m also very excited to give it a go and try my best.

“I like the challenge of it. There is always something new on every track and terrain and weather so you can always improve and try new things.”

Lexie’s training routine consists of biking two to five times a week depending on the weather and how she’s feeling.

To other aspiring cyclocross athletes, she said: “Give it a go. Everyone’s really friendly and will always be willing to help you or have a chat. There’s usually great food somewhere close by too.”

From left to right, Mayson Snow, Lexie Knight, Cohen Knight and Oona Hepburn. Photo / John Borren

Mayson Snow, from Mount Maunganui Intermediate, said he was looking forward to having fun with his mates.

The 12-year-old said cyclocross was “a mix of mountain biking and running with a bike. It’s an adventure.

“This is my first cyclocross race, but I have been mountain biking since age 5.”

Mayson enjoyed cyclocross because “it’s a little bit crazy”.

He said he trained three times a week at Redwoods, Skyline, Summerhill and on urban rides.

He advised aspiring cyclocross riders: “Give it a go, especially if you like an adventure and a challenge in the outdoors.”

Haycock said: “We’re keen to bring more nationally recognised events to our beautiful spot in the Bay to provide more racing opportunities for our local kiddos.”

The event is free to spectators.

“The course has great spectator viewing points and the racing will provide lots of action.

“We’re building towards a great buzz in the crowd as most of the course is viewable at the same time and we’ve got some awesome course features.”

Haycock said the competition could lead to other opportunities.

“This can be the start of a whole new career path for some athletes. CX is so young in New Zealand. Thus, there are plenty of opportunities for local riders. And, from DirtCraft and MTB Tauranga’s perspective, this can open the door to us hosting larger events.

“We have two prizegivings. One for the school race and one for the community race. MyRide Mount Maunganui are providing some spot prizes and first, second and third prizes for the event.

“We have one of the most beautiful venues in the country and we want to show it off. Get up to Summerhill and try our ‘Give it a Go’ category or race hard in our competitive categories.

“School entries have shut, but the community race has entries open until July 13.”