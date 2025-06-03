The case was scheduled for the first time this morning at Christchurch District Court.

It was adjourned without having to go before a judge until October 24.

WorkSafe confirmed the charge was laid late last year.

“We recognise the bravery of this young victim, who has endured multiple surgeries, and continues to live with the effects of his burns,” said WorkSafe inspectorate head, Rob Pope.

“WorkSafe’s role is to influence businesses to meet their responsibilities to keep people healthy and safe.

“Businesses and organisations must manage their risks, and when they do not we will hold them to account.”

A charge has been laid after a boy, 9, was burned at Waipara Adventure Centre in North Canterbury. Photo / George Heard

Pope said the charge was filed under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

The Herald has contacted the trust for comment.

The boy was airlifted from the camp to Christchurch Hospital and later transferred to the burns unit at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland.

He was placed in a medically induced coma and underwent numerous operations.

A Givealittle page was set up to help his family with their travel to and from Auckland while he was being treated.

More than $26,000 was donated.

The child initially underwent two minor surgeries and was then assessed by a team of plastic surgeons.

He spent seven weeks in Auckland before he was cleared for transfer back to Christchurch Hospital.

He was able to return home in time for Christmas in 2023.

In March 2024 he was attending school three days a week and by November he was back to full attendance.

“So proud of our resilient boy, he has come so far, now attending school full time and enjoying time with his friends,” his mother posted on the Givealittle page.

“We face new challenges as time goes on but having a kid with a positive attitude and sense of adventure we will tackle them one by one.”

Hokitika Primary School principal Traci Liddall confirmed the boy had been on a senior school camp when the incident happened.

The Sure and Stedfast Development Trust owns the WAC property.

Shortly after the accident, chairman Warren Dick told the Herald he could not comment while the investigation was under way.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by this accident,” he said.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the three families and the school community.

“WAC is committed to the safety and well-being of all our clients and will undertake a thorough review of the incident.”