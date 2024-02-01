Norfolk Island murderer to be deported to Christchurch

Government ministers are asked to disclose tobacco industry links, what you can no longer put in your recycling bins and Air New Zealand's impact on our economy in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZHerald

A New Zealander who stabbed a Sydney woman to death in a drawn-out attack on Norfolk Island more than 20 years ago is about to be deported back to New Zealand.

Glenn McNeill, a former chef from Nelson, was jailed in an Australian prison for the 2002 murder of Janelle Patton.

Patton’s remains were found at Cockpit Waterfall Reserve, a well-known local tourist spot on Easter Sunday 2002, wrapped in plastic.

The restaurant manager had been stabbed to death, suffering more than 60 injuries after a lengthy struggle.

McNeill was found guilty of the murder following a month-long trial in the Norfolk Island Supreme Court in 2007.

Norfolk Island Chief Justice Mark Weinberg sentenced McNeill to 24 years in jail In 2007.

Janelle Patton was found dead at Cockpit Waterfall Reserve on Easter Sunday, 2002. Photo / File

The Herald earlier reported he would only serve 18 years with a conditional release which included an A$5000 ($5542) good behaviour bond.

The murder made international headlines as it was the first on the South Pacific island in 148 years.

Now, it is expected that McNeill will be deported to Christchurch this week.

Department of Corrections Deputy National Commissioner, David Grigg said McNeil is subject to a Returning Offenders Order (ROO) upon his return to New Zealand.

“Public safety is our top priority and a person who is subject to a Returning Offenders Order is managed in the same way as if they have been released from prison in New Zealand,” Grigg said.

Department of Corrections confirmed to the Herald that McNeil will be subject to interim special conditions upon arrival.

“Once he has arrived in New Zealand, Corrections can apply to the Court for final special conditions. This is standard process for all people subject to a ROO,” Grigg said.

“Applications for special conditions are individually drafted on a case-by-case basis, to address the returning offender’s specific offending behaviour, and giving consideration to their circumstances and offending history.”

Grigg told the Herald: “Corrections staff work alongside Customs, Police, MSD, Health and reintegration support people to ensure that those people returning to New Zealand, and subject to a returning offenders order, understand what is required of them to comply with their conditions and how they can access resettlement support.”

“We actively manage the compliance of all offenders with their conditions, and hold them to account if they breach. Potential penalties can include breach action, increased reporting to Community Corrections or formal prosecution potentially resulting in imprisonment.”

McNeill confessed to detectives soon after his arrest in February 2006 in Nelson.

He told them he had accidentally run over Patton, put her body in the boot of his car then later stabbed her and dumped her body.

He later retracted the confession, saying he was suffering mental health problems at the time.

McNeill unsuccessfully appealed against his conviction.