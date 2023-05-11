Six Nomad gang members have been arrested.

Six gang members have been arrested on serious criminal charges including aggravated robbery.

The Nomad members, aged between 19 and 40, were arrested in Pātea, South Taranaki, between March 17 and May 5 as part of Operation Cobalt, which targets illegal activity by gang members across the country.

The charges they face include aggravated robbery and participating in an organised criminal group.

Five of the men will remain in custody until their next court appearances, scheduled for May 16 and May 26.

In a statement, South Taranaki response manager acting senior sergeant Andrew Russ said the investigations involved members of the Armed Offenders Squad and CIB, and included a number of search warrants.

“These warrants are an example of the ongoing work being carried out as part of Operation Cobalt across New Zealand, targeting illegal activity by gang members and their associates.”

Russ said South Taranaki police were “committed and focused on driving gang early intervention and enforcement activity”.

“Police ensure a visible policing approach to disrupt unlawful activity and hold offenders to account,” he said.

“Those who are choosing to engage themselves in this type of activity should expect to come to our attention.”