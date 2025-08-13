British television star Noel Edmonds has hit back at claims his rural New Zealand lifestyle show was canned, days after United Kingdom media began reporting about the show’s demise.

The Sun first reported that after just one season and three episodes, ITV had dropped plans to create any further episodes of Noel Edmonds’ Kiwi Adventure, which follows the broadcaster’s life around his River Haven estate in Tasman District’s Ngātīmoti.

The decision was reportedly due to the fact it failed to break into the 50-most watched TV shows during the time it aired in the UK, with the three episodes earning an average of 1.1 million viewers.

Edmonds has since taken to YouTube to deny the reports in a video titled “The Truth About Our Kiwi Adventure”, where he clarified the news was expected.

“Certain people in ITV and the tabloid press are not going to like the truth, but I think you, and millions of other people who have reacted so positively to three films, and I’m underlining this - three films - deserve the truth,” he said.