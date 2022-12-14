Ryder Ferregel was a talented motocross rider. Photo / Supplied

The family of a 10-year-old, still missing after a tragic boating accident on Manukau Harbour which claimed his mother’s life, have thanked the community for its support.

The “devastating” boating tragedy near Auckland’s Clarks Beach claimed the life of Gemma Ferregel and resulted in a search for her son Ryder on November 6.

The search operation for the talented motocross rider involved support from Search and Rescue, volunteers, Coastguard and the Police Eagle helicopter.

Police formally suspended the search for Ryder more than two weeks after the incident.

Gemma Ferregel. Photo / Supplied

Three others on the boat survived the tragedy, two of them swimming to shore freezing and exhausted to raise the alarm.

Brooke Adams, speaking on behalf of the family, made a statement on Facebook Wednesday evening saying they were still searching for Ryder and thanking all those who had supported them.

“We can never thank this incredible community enough, there are truly no words to express our gratitude.

“We would like to sincerely thank all the wonderful people that have supposed us through the tragic boating accident last month that resulted in the loss of our dear boy Ryder.”

Franklin Ward councillor Andy Baker earlier told the Herald the tragedy would hit everyone in the wider area.

Ryder Ferregel, 10, has been missing since a boat with five people on board capsized near Clarks Beach on Sunday, November 6. Photo / Supplied

“Waiuku is a pretty small community, and I’m devastated about this so I can just imagine how the family and the friends of the young fella who’s missing are feeling.”

Adams mentioned people who had given their time to join in the search effort, those who donated to a Givealitle page for the family, and the “family and friends that brought food and comfort in our time of need”.

“We will never know the true extent of those that helped, but please accept this as our huge acknowledgement of thanks and love.”

Several investigations remain ongoing into the circumstances of the tragedy, including by Maritime New Zealand and on behalf of the Coroner.



