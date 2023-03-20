A map of the water outage and its impact on the surrounding streets. Photo / Wellington Water

A map of the water outage and its impact on the surrounding streets. Photo / Wellington Water

A drinking water pipe has burst in central Wellington, forcing crews to switch off water for the surrounding areas while they fix it.

The pipe burst on the intersection of Hunter St and Jervois Quay, and water is off on both streets as well as Williston St Harris St and Victoria St.

Wellington Water anticipates it will be off for at least six hours.

“Traffic management is onsite. Please expect delays in this area this morning. There is also a fair amount of debris in the area that the crews are working to clear,” it said on social media.

Further updates are expected later in the day.



