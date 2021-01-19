No vacancy: Hotels and motels around Hawke's Bay fully booked this weekend

Six60 singer Matiu Walters is bringing his band to Hastings on Sunday. Photo / File

Almost all motels and hotels are sold out in Hawke's Bay this weekend ahead of a busy few days in the events diary.

On Saturday 20,000 people are expected to descend on the Hawke's Bay Showgrounds Tomoana for Hastings' biggest ever concert, Six60 Saturdays.

There are also athletics championships being held at the Mitre10 Park Hawke's Bay over the weekend – the Potts Classic and the Athletics NZ Senior 3000m Championships.

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it is all happening in Hastings with lots of great events on the Six60 concert and the Bridge Pa Wine Festival.

"We're expecting about 5000 people from out of town for Six60, so we know it's going to be a big weekend for our accommodation providers across the sector," she said.

Havelock North Motor Lodge has been fully booked this weekend since October. Photo / Warren Buckland

"We know lots of friends and families will also be offering up their own homes for visitors as well."

An online search suggested the only official accommodation in close proximity to Hastings and Havelock North that has vacancy over the weekend is five-star Mangapapa Hotel which starts at $700 a night.

Havelock North Motor Lodge owner Aaron Mills said they have no vacancy.

"We are full and have been for a long while - since October," Mills said.

In Napier it appeared it was only the Crown Hotel with space, starting at $403 a night on Hotels.com.

There are no bachs are available to rent in Hawke's Bay on Bachcare.co.nz or Bookabach.co.nz.

Traffic and parking around Hastings on Saturday January 23 may also be hard to navigate due to Six60's concert, which starts at 5pm.

There is parking at the event but roads will be closed and drop off and pick up isn't advised according to details on Black Barn's Events page.

A Hastings District Council spokeswoman said they are working hard with the promoter to manage the influx of people and cars at the venue.

From 1pm Saturday 23 to 1am Sunday 24 the following roads will be closed:

Residents only will be allowed to access Conway St, Harlech St, Woodstock Ave, Kenilworth Rd, Elwood Rd, Otene Rd, Bennett Rd, Panapa Rd and Apatu Rd.

Caroline Rd from Warwick Rd to Kenilworth Rd will also only be able to be accessed by residents.