“We’re really sorry that we’ve had to cancel this sailing, and we understand this will be disruptive to your travel plans, so we’re letting you know as early as possible,” it said.
Andrew Hill was booked on the Strait Feronia sailing from Wellington this afternoon. He had his fingers crossed it would go ahead because he was travelling to a friend’s wedding in Nelson.
He called Bluebridge on Thursday to ask whether it would be sailing and said the company seemed to be overwhelmed by that day’s cancellations.
“Staff were really approachable and reasonable,” he said. “They told me that it was an engine issue and that a component was being replaced and that they were going to know after 7.30pm if it had worked in the harbour, but then they needed to sea-trial it.”
This morning, he was still unsure whether his trip would go ahead.
Other affected passengers wrote on social media that they were “stranded” in Picton and could not rebook.