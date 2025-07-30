“The search team is pretty flat, we don’t like not being able to return someone home.
“We’ve had 18 people in an extended line looking for anything that will lead us to him, but there’s been nothing, it’s unusual.”
Teams made up of police staff, Land Search and Rescue personnel, and canines have been doing their utmost, but days of “nothing” have followed.
“The community response has been fantastic, locals have been offering us support and someone offered us the use of their helicopter. It’s been outstanding, as usual. People really care about each other.”
Kirkwood said two Search and Rescue (SAR) experts will carry out a review of the search, on top of one that had been completed by the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).
Reviews are a normal part of the search process and are carried out by people who weren’t part of the initial search.