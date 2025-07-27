Kirkwood said police were committed to
the ongoing search despite Arbon not yet being located.
“Over the weekend, search teams have been on the ground in the Mt Davy area, with continued support from LandSAR volunteers and helicopters. Staff have been using all tools and techniques available to them,” he said.
Roy Arbon was seen heading from Runanga to the Mt Davy area on a red bike. Photo / Police
“We would like to thank all our partner agencies who have assisted with search efforts to date.”
Anyone who has seen Arbon or has any information on his whereabouts is urged to call police on 105, quoting job number 250725/2139.
Police are continuing the search for West Coast beekeeper Roy Arbon. Photo / Loading Docs
Arbon’s good friend of more than 30 years, Graeme Macilquham, earlier told the
Herald that Arbon had gone up for a day walk and not returned.
The pair had lunch on Tuesday and Arbon had discussed his plans for the tramp.
The Ōtira-based pensioner and beekeeper is well known on the West Coast,
but also for his remarkable life story.
In 2021, Arbon was featured in the documentary
The Scam, which detailed how he was duped by a sophisticated network of Nigerian scammers and unwittingly transported 2.5kg of cocaine into Australia.
He spent 18 months in an Australian prison before a jury found him not guilty of knowingly trafficking drugs.
A former alpine climber, Arbon once worked on North Sea oil rigs, served in Antarctica and was part of the grim recovery efforts after the Mt Erebus disaster.