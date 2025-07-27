Surge for fantasy books, Applications per job ad fall 2% and Rising segregation in NZ prisons.

The search for a missing 75-year-old tramper with a remarkable life story is stretching into a fifth day.

Police are continuing to search and appeal for information in locating Roy Arbon.

A picture has now been released of him riding a red bike and carrying a backpack heading from Runanga to the Mt Davy area early on Wednesday morning.

The officer in charge of Search and Rescue, West Coast, Senior Sergeant Mark Kirkwood, said police were particularly interested in hearing from anyone who may have seen Arbon.

Arbon, a former Erebus disaster recovery worker and one-time accidental international drug smuggler, failed to return after setting off on a solo day tramp northeast of Greymouth on Wednesday.