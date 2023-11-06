Labour to convene in Wellington for leadership selection, recent rugby head injury study results released, Reserve Bank likely to maintain official cash rate and Niwa releases climate summary for the month. Video / NZHerald

Extensive searches have been carried out on four islands near where Ōtaki woman Michaela Leger disappeared but have failed to unearth any clues as to her whereabouts.

The 29-year-old has now been missing for 17 days after vanishing into the night from Raumati beach in an allegedly stolen kayak.

She was last spotted paddling out on the ocean around 8pm on Saturday, October 21.

A police spokesperson told the Herald officers spent the weekend scouring the coastlines of Kapiti, Aeroplane, Fisherman’s and Browns Islands by foot and boat, but “despite these efforts, searchers did not find clues that could help us locate Michaela”.

“We ask anyone at beaches along the coast to please contact us if they see a yellow kayak that looks out of place or abandoned. Police believe it is likely to be a single-seater kayak.”

Leger vanished five days before she was due to appear in the Wellington District Court on numerous charges, including failing to stop for police, possession of methamphetamine and cannabis, possession of utensils to use drugs, possession of an offensive weapon.

Police have since issued a warrant for her arrest.

At the time of her disappearance, she was carrying a bag, and a dog was also spotted on the shoreline beside her.

Kāpiti Coast District Council today confirmed a dog photographed alongside Leger had since been returned to its owner, after initially being cared for by the council’s animal management team.

A spokesperson said the dog’s owner is understood to know Leger.

Last week police confirmed a kayak paddle had been found but were unable to say whether it was one Leger was last seen with.

No other items have been located.

Detective Senior Sergeant Peter Middlemiss said police are concerned for Leger’s safety and are providing support to her whānau.

He asked anyone at beaches along the coast to contact police if they saw a yellow kayak that looked out of place or abandoned.

Police thanked those who had been involved in the search so far, including LandSar, the Coastguard, Surf Life Saving NZ, the Department of Conservation and the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

Anyone with information can contact police via 105 and quote file number 231022/0452.

Vita Molyneux is a Wellington-based journalist who covers breaking news and stories from the capital. She has been a journalist since 2018 and joined the Herald in 2021.








