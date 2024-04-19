Owner/ operator of HB Laser Skin Clinics Tracey Price is excited to offer her clients the very latest cutting-edge technology, the 2024 model the Ultraformer MP which delivers instant paing fee and quick results.

Feeling that she’s made a difference to someone’s self-esteem, confidence and self-worth is what keeps Tracey Price doing what she’s been doing for 31 years.

The owner/ operator of HB Laser Skin Clinics for the past nine years, Tracey has always kept up with the latest technology and she is the first clinic outside Auckland to have the very latest cutting-edge technology, the 2024 model Ultraformer MP.

She says the most exciting thing about the Ultraformer MP is the results it offers clients.

“It’s more effective with the new MP mode that stimulates more collagen giving better results. It also helps to brighten the skin. Treatment time is faster and there is much less discomfort.”

She says as with all treatments results vary depending on age, lifestyle, sleep, diet, skin care, exercise, health, stress levels etc.

“A consultation is recommended before treatment to see if a client is a suitable candidate.

“The Ultraformer MP has an ultra booster handpiece that reaches all the curves of the face and body, giving more noticeable results.

“It reduces wrinkles and pores and improves skin condition. It also tightens, lifts, and contours and improves skin tone and I am really excited to be able to offer it to clients.”

She says the biggest changes she had seen in the beauty industry were how far technology had come and the demand for more non-invasive procedures without downtime.

“Maintenance is the key to good skin. And using good active skincare with a high SPF sunblock incorporated with in-clinic treatments like the Ultraformer.

“I love my job. Seeing how much difference giving back to oneself can transform not only the way someone looks on the outside but more importantly how it affects how they feel on the inside. Feeling that you’ve made a difference to someone’s self-esteem and confidence and self-worth is amazing.”

When Tracey’s not working she loves spending time with her family, her husband, children and grandchildren, as well as extended whānau.

I tried the treatment

When I walked into Havelock North HB Laser Skin Clinic I couldn’t take my eyes off what I thought looked like a cute little robot. It was the Ultraformer MP. It is pretty impressive to look at and with Tracey in charge, I was looking forward to seeing what it could do.

Four things really stood out for me.

First while having the treatment I was expecting a little discomfort. None. All I felt was a little bit of heat as Tracey ran the handpiece over my face. She did change to something that went a bit deeper and just around my eyes it felt like a soft toothbrush was running over my face. But there is nothing I would describe as pain.

Second, it was fast. A brow and eye lift takes just 15 minutes.

Third, after the treatment, my skin felt incredibly soft and I could instantly see the difference. My skin looked brighter and smoother.

But the best part was the comments when I got home: To be clear. I did say “look at my skin”.

One person said: “It looks like you have had Botox on your forehead”. A younger person said: “Yeah you can tell the difference. There’s still a few lines but not as bad as it was.” Talk about a back-handed compliment.

A week later my skin still feels incredibly soft and looks a lot better than it did.

Linda Hall’s treatment was courtesy of HB Laser Skin Clinics .

For more information about the Ultraformer MPT go to laserskin.co.nz



