HB Laser Skin Clinics owner Tracey Price with her Mā Skincare serum, the first product in her new range. Photo / Warren Buckland

Family means the world to Tracey Price.

That’s the reason the HB Laser Skin Clinic owner chose to call her debut skincare product Mā Skincare.

Mā is the Māori name for clean and māmā is the Māori word for mother.

“I was brought up by my mother and grandmother in a nurturing and healing environment and that is the inspiration behind Mā Skincare,” Tracey said.

“Last year was a tough one for us all in Hawke’s Bay. So much was put on hold with so many affected by the floods so it is great to be able to move forward and head into the New Year with some hope and positivity.”

Tracey is excited to be able to offer her own skincare after 30 years working with skin as a dermal therapist.

Family is very important to Tracey Price. She is pictured with, from left, her daughter Sheanna, her mother Shelia Kupa, and Tracey. Seated is her grandmother Priscilla Hokke holding Tracey’s granddaughter Ellie.

“I’ve always wanted to develop my own brand and have worked with many skincare ranges from all over the world but felt so many of our own natural resources available in Aotearoa were overlooked,” Tracey said.

“I’ve often felt there was a gap in the market and wanted to offer clients skincare that gets results with active clean ingredients.

“I knew I could make a difference by making a range that allows the skin to perform to its optimum.”

Tracey teamed up with the “best in the business” to help develop her products starting with Mā rejuvenating serum.

“We are very excited to be launching our next products over the coming months. Before the serum arrived we had already sold nearly half the batch and have had amazing feedback.

For the last few years, Tracey has been travelling to Auckland and the South Island in her part-time trainer role for Cryomed Aesthetics and will continue to work this in around her other commitments.

“I’m looking forward to offering my own laser training course in Hawke’s Bay working with those looking to upskill in the industry,” Tracey said.

Mā Skincare

Natural active skincare

“It is based on a foundation of the holistic view of skin health and wellness,” Tracey said.

“Skin is the largest organ of your body. Like any other organ in your body it’s affected by many different factors.

“The holistic approach refers to thinking about skin health and wellness as a result of a healthy mind, body, spirit and social well-being.

“Mā skincare combines clean, active natural ingredients from Aotearoa that are clinically proven, safe and non-toxic. Mā restores the skin’s barrier function and helps skin to perform to its optimum.”

It is sulphate-free, paraben-free, mineral oil-free, dye-free, and not tested on animals.

Rejuvenating Serum 50ml

For all skin types

Hero ingredients - mamaku, red algae, hyaluronic acid.

“Nature and science work together with sustainably harvested extracts of mamaku and red algae. Together they create a collagen-supporting technology to visibly reduce signs of aging. Mamaku extract restores and protects against aging UV damage,” Tracey said.

“Mamaku is one of the tallest tree ferns in the world, sometimes referred to as the black tree fern.

“Its extract includes mucopolysaccharides which drive vital moisture and promote healthy cell renewal and the production of collagen and elastin.

“Mamaku is all about giving your skin the ultimate hydration using the power of the New Zealand mamaku fern. An all-in-one bioactive, mamaku contains unique biopolymers and nutrients with anti–aging and healing properties. These properties, recognised by Māori, have made it an important part of rongoā for generations promoting skin renewal, making this serum an everyday essential.

“Lightweight and fast absorbing, this super serum hydrates skin, while boosting collagen and improving radiance.

“Redagae (astaxanthin) is the strongest known natural antioxidant that helps prevent damage to the skin.

“Red algae seaweed is a rich source of polysaccharides which are known to enhance the skin’s barrier function, replenish the skin’s natural water reservoir and increase its moisture retention capabilities.

“Hyaluronic acid is a sugar that occurs naturally in the body, including the skin, eyes and joints. It plays a crucial role in skin moisture. As people age the moisture in their skin decreases. Mā rejuvenating serum helps the skin to maintain moisture and aids in the tissue regeneration process by attracting moisture helping to keep skin supple and hydrated.

I tried it

Tracey gave me a sample to try. I really liked the fact that you only need to apply half a pump to a clean face once a day.

That means it goes a long way.

The first thing I noticed when applying it was the subtle scent. It reminded me of being on a bush walk.

It felt light on my face as I patted it in, my skin soaked it up and felt soft to the touch.

I love that it’s made in Hawke’s Bay by a local in recyclable packaging and that it suits all skin types.

Mā Skincare Rejuvenating Serum gets a big tick from me. I look forward to the next product in this range.

For more info go to laserskin.co.nz