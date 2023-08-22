No fear: Rovers raring to go against Central League champions

The quartet of (left to right) Cameron Emerson, Fergus Neil, Stefan Karajovanovic and Deri Corfe are key as Napier City Rovers eye National League qualification. Photo / Neil Reid

The quartet of (left to right) Cameron Emerson, Fergus Neil, Stefan Karajovanovic and Deri Corfe are key as Napier City Rovers eye National League qualification. Photo / Neil Reid

A strong self-belief that they can beat anyone is running through Napier City Rovers as they prepare to take on Central League champions Wellington Olympic in the penultimate round of the season.

The sides clash at Napier’s Bluewater Stadium on Sunday.

Depending on the results of matches the previous day, a win for Napier City Rovers – who are on an eight-match unbeaten streak – will secure qualification for the upcoming National League.

If the Bill Robertson-coached team doesn’t win, their National League chances will come down to their final game of the season on the road against North Wellington next weekend.

Wellington Olympic secured their third-straight Central League title this month and previously had bragging rights over Napier City Rovers when the sides clashed in round eight action, winning 6-3.

But given how well Robertson’s team has performed over the past two months, they have every right to go into Sunday’s clash with self-belief.

Napier City Rovers coach Bill Robertson says his team can beat anyone on their day, including Sunday's opponents Wellington Olympic. Photo / Neil Reid

“We’re taking on the champions of the league, champions for the third season running, and they are champions for a reason. They’re a good side,” Robertson said.

“But we’re also confident that on any given day we can beat anyone and we’re always a goal threat. Only Wellington Olympic has scored more goals than us this season.

“The message is to have a good training week and try and win three points.”

Sunday’s clash will pit Central League’s two best-attacking sides against each other.

Wellington Olympic and Napier City Rovers are ranked number one and two respectively in both most goals scored and positive goals for and against.

Robertson said his side were prepared for a “tough challenge”, but definitely one they would back themselves in.

The scoreline the last time the two teams met didn’t reflect how competitive Napier City Rovers were in the match.

Napier City Rovers' impressive captain Jim Hoyle - the rock of his side's defence - is set to return to action after suffering a groin strain. Photo / Neil Reid

Wellington Olympic showed how explosive they can be on attack by scoring three goals during a seven-minute period midway through the first half.

Napier City Rovers battled back in the second half, scoring three of their own.

Lessons had been learned from that match, evidenced by some outstanding performances since including during their eight-game unbeaten run.

Third-placed Napier City Rovers need a top-four Central League finish to qualify for the National League. They are one point ahead of Petone FC and two points ahead of fifth-placed Western Suburbs.

Robertson said he had been impressed by the attitude and commitment shown throughout his squad during what has been a tight run home.

“The work rate, and togetherness, of the team, has been big,” he said.

Napier City Rovers forward Deri Corfe is second in the Central League Golden Boot table, after scoring 14 league goals. Photo / Neil Reid

“It’s a tight-knit squad and they’re working hard for each other. And it looks like they’re enjoying their football, which is obviously important.

“Hopefully we can keep doing that; creating an environment and culture that the players enjoy playing in. And hopefully, they can bring success as well.”

Robertson is set to have the luxury of a full squad to pick from for Sunday’s clash, with his players free of any major injuries or suspension woes.

That will lead to some tough selection calls for his match-day squad.

Squad depth has been tested repeatedly this year because of injuries, suspensions and other enforced absences of experienced players.

Midfielder Cameron Emerson returns to Napier City Rovers on Sunday after missing the 4-1 win over Wellington Phoenix Reserves through suspension. Photo / Neil Reid

But players have stepped up to the challenge, including in the recent 4-1 win over Wellington Phoenix Reserves.

“We will have some really difficult decisions to make leading into the game,” Robertson said.

“It’s important that we’ve got that depth and competition for places. We’ll work through that throughout the week and pick a side that we think will give ourselves the best chance of beating the champions.”

Among the players who made their mark against Wellington Phoenix Reserves was defender Liam Schofield, returning to the team after stepping away from the Central League squad early in the season.

Liam Schofieldhas returned to the Napier City Rovers' first-team squad after stepping aside this season. Photo / Paul Taylor

Schofield – one of the remaining veterans of Napier City Rovers’ 2019 Chatham Cup success – put his hand up for a potential return after his side lost the services of captain Jim Hoyle, fellow defender Fergus Neil and midfielder Cameron Emerson for the Phoenix clash.

“He did really well. Liam will continue with us moving forward and it’s great to have him back in the fold,” Robertson said.

The return of English-born Schofield – who is still classified as a foreign player despite first playing here in 2018 – opens up another positive selection headache for Robertson.

The bond within Napier City Rovers is a strong one both on and off the pitch in 2023. Photo / Neil Reid

Schofield will be one of six foreign players in the Napier City Rovers squad battling for the maximum four spots permitted for non-local players.

With no game last weekend, Robertson only put his team through one training session last week.

He hoped the break from the normal routine of two training sessions and a game would freshen his players up physically and mentally before the final matches of the season.

“From when we started in the preseason to now, and then obviously if we make National League, it’s a long season,” Robertson said.

“It’s important to have a little physical and mental break. Hopefully, we’ll get lots of energy now this week leading into a massive game at the weekend.”

Napier City Rovers v Wellington Olympic

Kick-off: 2pm, Sunday, August 27

Bluewater Stadium

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 30 years of newsroom experience.