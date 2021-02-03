No easy task: Two artificial reefs created in Hawke's Bay

Approximately 15,000 tonnes of limestone boulders have been deposited to date at the site of the first new reef 1.4km north-east of Pania Reef. Photo / Supplied

Two new artificial reefs have been created in Hawke's Bay.

It's an attempt to improve the habitat and health of the region's marine life and provide recreational fishing.

Napier Port has constructed the first reef 1.4km northeast of Pania Reef, depositing 11 barge loads - about 15,000 tonnes - of limestone boulders on the seabed. More is likely.

The second reef was created on January 29, when a barge deposited about 1400 tonnes of limestone rock at the Gwen B shipwreck.

The limestone, taken from a revetment wall at Napier Port that was dismantled as the port builds its new 6 Wharf, was put on the seabed by a split hopper barge, which opens and allows the rocks to freefall to the seafloor. It is equipped with real time satellite navigation to ensure the load is in the right place.

John Stewart (left), Paul Rose, Brian Firman, Wayne Bicknell, Michel de Vos and Todd Dawson at the site at Napier Port's 6 Wharf project construction. Photo / Supplied

Napier Port chief executive Todd Dawson said the reefs are a result of months of consultation and planning.

"This project represents a unique balance of environmental, cultural and economic successes, and will help to replenish our fisheries. We see it as a gift to the Hawke's Bay community that will keep on giving for years to come," he said.

A multi-beam sonar survey will confirm the final structure of the 55m deep reefs.

The two reefs are the outcome of a partnership between Napier Port and LegaSea Hawke's Bay, a group of recreational fishers dedicated to rebuilding the region's fish stock.

The port also worked with the Mana Whenua Steering Komiti – a group of marae, hapū and mana whenua entities – and the Fisheries Liaison Group.

LegaSea Hawke's Bay spokesperson Brian Firman said the reefs were a milestone for the group and would "enhance fish habitat and recreational fishing opportunities close to Napier".

Napier Port environmental advisor Paul Rose said creating a new artificial reef is no easy task, let alone two.

"There's been a tremendous amount of hard work and consultation with our project partners and right across the 6 Wharf team to deliver this fantastic outcome for the wider community," he said.

"From a sustainability perspective, this is a big win for Hawke's Bay's marine environment and hopefully an example others can follow across New Zealand."