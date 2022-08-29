No charges will be laid after horror Picton crash, police confirm

The crash scene south of Picton on State Highway 1. Photo / George Heard

Police will not be filing charges over a horrific crash near Picton in June this year.

A van transporting nine family members home from a funeral south of Picton crossed the centre line and smashed head-on into a refrigerated goods truck on State Highway 1, killing seven of the people on board, including an infant.

In addition to the seven deaths on June 19, the two others who were inside the van were taken to Wellington Hospital - one with critical injuries and the other with serious injuries. The truck driver suffered minor injuries.

It was one of the deadliest road accidents in New Zealand's history.

Marlborough Area Commander Inspector Simon Feltham said today police had completed a thorough investigation and are satisfied that no charges will be filed.

"I would like to thank the investigation team who have worked with utmost professionalism and respect to understand this huge loss of life."

"The matter has been referred to the coroner who will release their findings in due course."