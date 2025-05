Wreaths laid at the scene of the crash on Pūruatanga Road. Photo / RNZ, Mark Stevens

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Wreaths laid at the scene of the crash on Pūruatanga Road. Photo / RNZ, Mark Stevens

By RNZ

The alleged offender in a fatal collision between a car and four-seater bike in Martinborough, has died.

United Kingdom resident Alison Korny was killed and three others on the bike suffered serious injuries in the crash on February 13.

Police say no one will be charged over the incident as the driver of the car has died. Their death is unrelated to the crash.

The families of those involved have been notified, police say.