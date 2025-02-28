My friends and I have a tradition of visiting for a weekend every winter when the days are crisp but clear.

Over time, the Airbnbs have become more expensive, some of the small, unique venues have shut and larger, more commercial ones have opened, but the charm has remained.

Unlike on Waiheke Island, most of the wine tastings are still $10 and you won’t find people arriving in helicopters wearing big brands and stilettos.

The biggest attraction of Martinborough is most of the cellar doors are within walking or cycling distance of one another. No one has to be the sober driver.

It was devastating when a visitor from the UK died last month after a crash between a four-person cycle and a car on the same road I have been on frequently to visit the likes of Moy Hall and Poppies.

The collision happened on Puruatanga Rd, between Regent St and Todds Rd, about an hour after the bike was hired.

Police are still investigating the fatal crash and are yet to determine the cause.

Poppies is located on Puruatanga Rd in Martinborough, close to where the crash happened. Photo / Georgina Campbell

Following the tragedy, South Wairarapa mayoral hopeful Fran Wilde has advocated for the road’s 100km/h speed limit to be reduced.

Newstalk ZB Wellington Mornings host Nick Mills devoted an hour of talkback radio to discussing whether it was time for cyclists to be subject to drink-driving laws.

It’s also worth considering whether a shared path should be built for pedestrians and cyclists.

It seems unfair they have to compete for road space in an area where cycling is heavily promoted as the best way to get around.

There is plenty of space to put a shared path in, it would be good for tourism and it would keep everyone safer.

Of course, the main problem is money – South Wairarapa District Council has a small rating base of just 7526 properties.

The council could consider a targeted rate for the likes of wineries and accommodation providers in the area that would benefit from the path.

South Wairarapa Council said it was not responding to enquiries related to the incident while the police investigation was ongoing.

Hospitality NZ chief executive Steve Armitage said no one wanted to see a tragedy such as this happen again, and a shared pathway may be a good way to improve safety and accessibility to the vineyards around Martinborough.

“The question of how to fund amenities like this highlights the financial strain many councils face. There is a clear need to finance tourism infrastructure and services, and many industry bodies strongly support a national visitor levy as a way of doing this.

“A consistent national approach would give regions a stable source of revenue based on visitor numbers, helping councils invest in essential infrastructure without cutting other services.”

There is plenty of space on Martinborough roads for a shared path. Photo / Georgina Campbell

A spokeswoman for Wairarapa Winegrowers Association said they were devastated for the visitors involved in the incident and their thoughts were with those affected.

The association planned to meet with the council to discuss the incident once investigations were complete.

“We then can identify if there is an endemic flaw in the current road that can be remedied. We will also make contact with all businesses and residents along the road to achieve full local engagement on how we continue the safety of all road users in the area.”

The cost of any infrastructure required could then be determined, the spokeswoman said.

She said past feedback from visitors who had hired bikes indicated they felt safe.

“Drivers generally pass with care and are highly aware of cyclists and pedestrians travelling between cellar doors.”

There have been no prior incidents in the past 10 years the bikes had been operating in Martinborough, she said.

“It is deeply unfortunate that this first incident has had such serious consequences. The multi-seater bikes hired by our visitors are designed in mind of high visibility with bright colours for drivers on the road to sight from afar.”

South Wairarapa Mayor Martin Connelly also said to the best of his knowledge, this was the first time he’d heard of any mishap like this.

But Martinborough is changing.

As more people flock there, the risk of cars colliding with pedestrians and cyclists on the town’s country roads has also surely increased.

It seems inevitable better infrastructure will be required to help the town keep up regarding the busy destination it has become.