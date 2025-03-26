National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) said a moist subtropical air mass could spell rainfall for some areas but it would not be “meaningful” enough for the worst impacted regions including Auckland, Northland and Waikato.
Forecaster Chris Brandolino said average rainfall amounts were down about 75% in many places from the start of the year until March 24.
This loop shows the next two weeks of forecast atmospheric moisture, with the highest amounts coloured 🟣
While substantial rainfall is not expected through the rest of March, early April may feature a couple chances for rain events in NZ to tap into a moist subtropical air mass pic.twitter.com/axkt5TSv3r
With areas in Northland and the Waikato also under drought restrictions and nearing the “permanent wilting point”, Brandolino said many people would be hoping April’s rain would make a significant impact.
However, he said the chances of that “aren’t exactly great” and there was strong doubt the rainfall would be a “drought buster”.
“We may have to wait until we get deeper into autumn, maybe even winter potentially to see a more profound opportunity for change.”
He said for much of Northland, Auckland and Waikato “very little rain is forecast” with some areas tipped to get less than 5mm.
Brandolino warned that although rainfall amounts may increase as we near winter, these were still expected to be below average.
He said western parts of the South Island were tipped to see the majority of the rainfall.
For the second half of this week, MetService forecaster Juliane Bergdolt said a cold front would arrive today, kicking off the rain in the South Island.
It would bring a few showers to the North Island on March 28.
“Once that clears, we are left with another ridge of high pressure bringing a few showers here and there but nothing that will be significant rain.”