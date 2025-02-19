He was seen on camera holding an infant over his shoulder as he chatted with demonstrators, before entering the building as part of the second wave of protesters.

Palala’s co-workers Monica Ah-Young and Regan Roell addressed the rumours on air today, promising their audience they “love and support” the LGBT community.

“It’s not secret about what’s been going on here at the station, but I feel like not saying anything to our listeners live on air would be a disservice to everyone,” Roell said.

Roell confirmed that an “event” over the weekend “involved someone who is a part of our team”.

“We are doing things behind the scenes, and things are happening contractually and legally. We can’t really talk about what’s going on,” Roell said.

Palala has not appeared on Niu FM’s The Morning Shack since the incident.

The pair’s speech was posted on The Morning Shack show’s social media with a message: “To our rainbow community, we are sorry, as Pasifika broadcasters who have the privilege to be on this platform we will learn and seek to do better to serve and protect you.”

Niu FM radio personality Bailey Palala could be seen holding a toddler on his shoulder amid Destiny Church-linked protests at the Te Atatū Community Centre on Saturday.

Roell and Ah-Young expressed sadness that the LGBT+ community was targeted by the protesters.

“All the hard work that we’ve done prior shouldn’t be taken away from one person’s choice or their beliefs,” Roell said.

“Don’t let that cloud your judgement on what the good people are trying to do in the sense of what we are still here fighting for our people. We’re so sorry that there are people in our community that face these sorts of things on a daily basis,” Ah-Young added.

“What we will do, and continue to do, is advocate for the LGBTQ community and continue to love and support anyone and everyone from different backgrounds and diversities,” Roell continued.

Library staff and organisers were forced to barricade themselves and the children inside the venue.

Police are investigating allegations of assault after a teenage girl suffered a concussion.

Michel Mulipola, an illustrator and popular social media personality under the username @bloodysamoan, posted a series of videos showing Palala’s involvement in the protests.

Palala was seen attending the Destiny Church-linked protests at the Te Atatū Community Centre on Saturday. Photo / Michel Mulipola

“He is an accomplice in the assault and siege of the Te Atatū library, which has resulted in a 16-year-old with a concussion and a 20-year-old with bruised ribs,” Mulipola said.

He claimed every person that “entered that building against the wishes of the kaitiaki of Te Atatū library ... is an accomplice in the harm and the violence in the assault that occurred”.

Mulipola claimed a friend contacted the chief executive of Pacific Media Network, which owns Niu FM, and that he “would be talking to” Palala.

Palala’s Instagram, Facebook and TikTok accounts were deactivated.

Pacific Media Network chief executive Don Mann earlier told the Herald he was aware of public comments - including those from prominent members of the Pacific community - about the attendance of one of the station’s staff members at the protest.

“There is an internal process currently in place. I can’t comment further given the personal contractual nature of the matter in hand between the network and the employee,” Mann said.

Former MP Tau Henare told the Herald if the reports were true, Palala “should lose his job”.

Niu FM is a Government-funded radio station and comment has been sought from Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith.

‘Crossed a line’: Police investigate allegations of assault

Inspector Simon Walker, acting Waitematā police district commander, said they were investigating allegations of assault during the Te Atatū incident.

“Police strongly condemn the actions of [the] group. The group’s actions caused considerable distress and concern among tamariki, library staff and visitors.

“This protest crossed a line. Freedom of speech and the right to protest are fundamental principles of a free and democratic society under the rule of law, but nobody, especially children, should ever be made to feel unsafe.”

Auckland Council community director Rachel Kelleher said the council was working closely with police as part of the investigation into Saturday’s incident.

“While it is ongoing, we have advised kaimahi if they were assaulted, that they can contact the police directly, and encourage members of the public to do the same.”

