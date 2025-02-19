Roell confirmed that an “event” over the weekend “involved someone who is a part of our team”.
“We are doing things behind the scenes, and things are happening contractually and legally. We can’t really talk about what’s going on,” Roell said.
Palala has not appeared on Niu FM’s The Morning Shack since the incident.
The pair’s speech was posted on The Morning Shack show’s social media with a message: “To our rainbow community, we are sorry, as Pasifika broadcasters who have the privilege to be on this platform we will learn and seek to do better to serve and protect you.”
Roell and Ah-Young expressed sadness that the LGBT+ community was targeted by the protesters.
“All the hard work that we’ve done prior shouldn’t be taken away from one person’s choice or their beliefs,” Roell said.
“Don’t let that cloud your judgement on what the good people are trying to do in the sense of what we are still here fighting for our people. We’re so sorry that there are people in our community that face these sorts of things on a daily basis,” Ah-Young added.
“What we will do, and continue to do, is advocate for the LGBTQ community and continue to love and support anyone and everyone from different backgrounds and diversities,” Roell continued.
Library staff and organisers were forced to barricade themselves and the children inside the venue.
Michel Mulipola, an illustrator and popular social media personality under the username @bloodysamoan, posted a series of videos showing Palala’s involvement in the protests.
“He is an accomplice in the assault and siege of the Te Atatū library, which has resulted in a 16-year-old with a concussion and a 20-year-old with bruised ribs,” Mulipola said.
He claimed every person that “entered that building against the wishes of the kaitiaki of Te Atatū library ... is an accomplice in the harm and the violence in the assault that occurred”.
Mulipola claimed a friend contacted the chief executive of Pacific Media Network, which owns Niu FM, and that he “would be talking to” Palala.
Palala’s Instagram, Facebook and TikTok accounts were deactivated.
Pacific Media Network chief executive Don Mann earlier told the Herald he was aware of public comments - including those from prominent members of the Pacific community - about the attendance of one of the station’s staff members at the protest.
“There is an internal process currently in place. I can’t comment further given the personal contractual nature of the matter in hand between the network and the employee,” Mann said.
Former MP Tau Henare told the Herald if the reports were true, Palala “should lose his job”.
Niu FM is a Government-funded radio station and comment has been sought from Media and Communications Minister Paul Goldsmith.
‘Crossed a line’: Police investigate allegations of assault
Inspector Simon Walker, acting Waitematā police district commander, said they were investigating allegations of assault during the Te Atatū incident.
“Police strongly condemn the actions of [the] group. The group’s actions caused considerable distress and concern among tamariki, library staff and visitors.
“This protest crossed a line. Freedom of speech and the right to protest are fundamental principles of a free and democratic society under the rule of law, but nobody, especially children, should ever be made to feel unsafe.”