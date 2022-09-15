Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Nina Santos: Myth-busting gender and ethnic pay gap excuses

By Nina Santos
4 mins to read
Dear pay gap skeptic, this is for you. Photo / Hyejin Kang, 123rf

Dear pay gap skeptic, this is for you. Photo / Hyejin Kang, 123rf

OPINION

You know what the wise say: the first step to solving any problem is to acknowledge that the problem exists. It's the same with pay gaps.

You'd think that in the year 2022, everyone

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.