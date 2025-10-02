Broadcaster and popular psychologist Nigel Latta has died after a battle with stomach cancer. He was aged 58.

The funeral for the late high-profile psychologist and broadcaster Nigel Latta is set to take place at a popular location on Auckland’s waterfront next week.

The details of his funeral were announced on Latta’s Facebook page on Thursday afternoon, where the news of his death was also shared yesterday.

“A celebration of Nigel’s life will be held at 1pm on Saturday, October 11, at The Cloud, 89 Quay St, Auckland. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Hospice would be appreciated,” the post said.

Latta died aged 58 at Mercy Hospice on Tuesday after battling stomach cancer.

Many high-profile New Zealanders, family and fans alike, took to social media this week to share their memories of the celebrated broadcaster.