Prime Minister Christopher Luxon wrote that he was deeply saddened to learn of Latta’s death.
“Like so many Kiwis, Amanda and I read his books on parenting when our kids were younger,” Luxon said.
“He had a remarkable ability to connect with people through his writing and broadcasting with empathy, humour and insight.
“Our thoughts are with his family and all who knew and loved him.”
Latta’s funeral notice posted to Facebook today read, “Latta, Nigel Raymond, Passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice on September 30, 2025.
“Dearly loved son of Janice and Elvyn.
“Much-loved son-in-law of Emily. Adored husband of Natalie. Beloved father and father-in-law of Rina and Jordan, and Kieran.
“Loved stepfather of Elijah and Isobel, Maya, and Leon. Brother and brother-in-law of Craig and Leigh, Jason and Nalini, Jan and Mike.
“Uncle of Sarah, Annabelle and Joel. Dog Dad to Max and Wookie. Respected and loved by many. Special thanks to Osama, Sanjeev and Anthony.”
In September 2024, Latta shared a video on social media saying doctors had discovered an “inoperable” tumour in his stomach and explaining how he reacted and came to terms with the news.
In March of this year, Latta said the cancer treatments were working and he was responding well to chemotherapy.
On the day of his death, Latta released his latest book, Lessons on Living.
HarperCollins Publishers said Latta’s book was a beautiful gift to leave behind.
The book is described as three principles he had learned after three decades working as a clinical psychologist.
For decades, Latta was a famous and trusted voice in New Zealand media with several hit television shows and books to his name.
Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.