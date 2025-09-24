Finance Minister Nicola Willis has singled out Sir John Key during a speech to business leaders, saying the former Prime Minister and National Party leader is partly responsible for the economic situation the country’s in today.
150 business leaders today delivered their verdict on the Government in the Herald’s Moodof the Boardroom survey. The results are less than rosy for the incumbents.
The country’s top chief executives and directors have handed out a brutal assessment of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Willis, with neither ranked in the top 10 in this year’s Cabinet ratings.
Willis made a speech following the release of the survey results, where she addressed her low ranking and the “very difficult cyclical recovery” that New Zealand has experienced.
As she wrapped up her speech, she took a moment to make specific mention of former Prime Minister Sir John Key, as he listened on in the audience.
“We have a history of success, and I believe our tomorrows are going to be much more successful.
“We can be a powerhouse in the future.
“We are right now confronting issues that were not confronted for too long, and I mean decades, not just years, and so I’m afraid, John Key, [who was in the audience], I’m not letting you off the hook either,” she said.