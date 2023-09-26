Nick Mills: Your right to protest shouldn’t trump our right to function

The Freedom and Rights Coalition will be back protesting in Wellington on Thursday, bringing the city to a standstill. Photo / George Heard

The Freedom and Rights Coalition will be back protesting in Wellington on Thursday, bringing the city to a standstill. Photo / George Heard

OPINION

This week we hear that a nationwide UN conference, set to be held in Wellington, has been moved online due to safety concerns.

The move comes as authorities expect potential chaos in the capital over the next few days, as several separate groups of protesters including one led by Brian Tamaki arrive in Wellington.

The United Nations Association of New Zealand was to have its conference at Parliament on Thursday, the focus being on sustainable development.

However, the event had become a target of fringe groups and a decision was made last week to move it online, following advice from Parliamentary Services.

Misinformation was also being shared online, including by Brian Tamaki, who falsely claimed that the organisation was linked to BlackRock and the World Economic Reform.

But unfortunately it gets worse.

As Parliament braces for a large protest from midday on Thursday, with surrounding roads closed and additional security measures in place, we as Wellingtonians are also being asked to work from home if possible.

Bowen St, partially closed ahead of Thursday's protest. Photo / Melissa Nightingale

Public servants are being told to hide their Government IDs while walking through the city, and Terrace Medical Centre patients are being asked to book virtual appointments with their doctor if they can.

So once again, productivity in every form in Wellington will be disadvantaged by protesters.

We all know the Destiny Church founder Brian Tamaki was heavily involved in the occupation at Parliament last year, and in August 2022 he held a people’s court on Parliament’s steps for crimes against Kiwis. So cringe.

Why do we allow these groups to come into our city and disrupt the whole place?

The 'People's court' held on the steps of Parliament in August last year. Photo / George Heard

I understand the right to protest in a peaceful manner. But what I don’t understand, is how any group can cause so much disruption in a capital city. Especially when it prevents people going about their normal day. Have we not learned anything from previous protests?

The big disappointment for me here is we - as a city - are getting hugely disadvantaged.

We have one of the biggest events in our calendar on right now, the World of Wearable Arts. Visitors are arriving from around New Zealand and some from overseas.

All while we are told to work from home because of a protest. No thank you. I will not work from home.

I will still go to WOW. I will still walk down Lambton Quay. I will still go about my normal day. Why? Because I live here and it’s my city.

A fire broke out on Parliament's front lawn as riot police stormed the occupation site in February 2022. Photo / Michael Neilson

Protesters, if you come into our city and march and protest, do it under our rules not yours. Let us who live here go about our day as normal.

As I’ve said, we have a right to protest in New Zealand and I support that right.

But I certainly don’t support any protest that disrupts our city, affects our productivity, and most of all has authorities worried about our safety.

As soon as public safety is involved, that’s where we should be drawing the line.

Nick Mills is the host of Wellington Mornings on NewstalkZB between 9am and 12pm. He is also a business owner and proud Wellingtonian.