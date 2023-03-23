Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Nicholas Ross Smith: To lead better in an era of rival powers, the US needs to listen more

By Nicholas Ross Smith
5 mins to read
Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo / AP file

Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo / AP file

OPINION

President Xi Jinping’s visit to Moscow is being touted by some as further evidence that the end of the so-called liberal international order is nigh.

Certainly, the show of unity between Xi and Russia’s

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand