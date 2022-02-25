Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Nicholas Ross Smith: Isolated, paranoid - inside Vladimir Putin's Ukraine delusion

5 minutes to read
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to French President Emmanuel Macron during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on February 7. Photo / AP

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, listens to French President Emmanuel Macron during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on February 7. Photo / AP

NZ Herald
By Nicholas Ross Smith

OPINION

Vladimir Putin has done what, up until yesterday, only a handful of "true believers" expected: he invaded Ukraine.

Despite constant warning from the United States intelligence sources, few – myself included – truly believed

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.