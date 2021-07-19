Ngongotahā Four Square shop ram raided

Police investigating the scene at the Ngongotahā Four Square this morning. Photo / Andrew Warner

A Ngongotahā shop has been ram-raided this morning.

A police spokesman said police were called to the Ngongotahā Four Square about 6.24am.

"Police were called to a robbery at a commercial premises in Ngongotahā. The offenders have used a vehicle to gain access to the shop," the spokesman said.

The offenders then left the scene.

Police couldn't confirm what had been taken in the incident but inquiries were ongoing.

According to the shop's Facebook page the Four Square was still open this morning.

More to come.