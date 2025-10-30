Members of a Northland iwi have sailed to the strictly protected Poor Knights Islands to raise a flag and erect a carved pou in protest at last week’s controversial amendment to the Marine and Coastal Area Act.
Ngātiwai iwi saythe coalition Government’s law change is an attempt at raupatu – or land confiscation – and Thursday’s illegal landing is a way of reasserting the iwi’s tino rangatiratanga (sovereignty) over the foreshore and offshore islands.
Members of the iwi, led by Ngātiwai chairman Aperahama Kerepeti-Edwards, left Tutukākā marina early on Thursday in a waka hourua, a traditional double-hulled vessel.
Landing and even tying up boats is prohibited at the Poor Knights Nature Reserve without a Department of Conservation permit, which is usually only issued for scientific purposes.
It was done despite laws restricting access to the islands, even to Ngātiwai, which had mana whenua and mana moana over the area.
“By doing so we declare that Ngātiwai, not the Crown, holds the rightful authority over these taonga.”
Kerepeti-Edwards said the crew followed strict biosecurity protocols to avoid bringing any pathogens, seeds or unwanted organisms on to the islands, and the waka was checked by a trained sniffer dog to ensure no rodents were on board.
“These [islands] are our taonga, and we would not jeopardise them.”
The waka hourua returned to Tūtūkākā late on Thursday evening.
Kerepeti-Edwards said the landing was a protest against a recently passed amendment to the Marine and Coastal Area (Takutai Moana) Act, or MACA, in particular.
However, it was also a response to what he called the Crown’s broader agenda, including the proposed Regulatory Standards Bill and the removal of Treaty references from legislation.
He said those initiatives were part of “an orchestrated effort” to weaken the standing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and erode the rights of tangata whenua.
“Our relationship to these islands and waters is unbroken. As Ngātiwai, our identity is inseparable from the moana, and we won’t allow our customary rights to be diminished or legislated away.”
Kerepeti-Edwards said Thursday’s protest was something the iwi had considered for a long time, but the MACA amendment had prompted them to put it into action.
He hinted at a summer of protest to come and urged all Ngātiwai descendants to raise flags on beaches, headlands and islands to “let it be known our presence is unbroken, our authority is intact, and our resolve is unshakeable”.
Under the Reserves Act 1977 “wilfully digging the sod” or “erecting any sign, hoarding or apparatus” on a nature reserve is illegal, as is trespassing “with any vehicle or boat or aircraft or hovercraft”.
The maximum penalty for an individual is a two-year jail term or a fine or $100,000, while the maximum fine for a company is $200,000.