Barton-Barbarich appeared in the High Court at Hamilton before Justice Kiri Tahana.

Appearing for the 34-year-old, his counsel Gerard Walsh, confirmed name suppression would no longer be pursued.

He also entered not guilty pleas to charges of murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to an alleged second victim.

Justice Tahana also set down a trial for September 6, 2027, for two weeks.

Barton-Barbarich was remanded in further custody to reappear for a case review hearing in May.

A member of the public yelled out, “love you scrap dogg”, as the accused was led back down to the cells.

Previously, police spoke with several people to help build up a picture of what allegedly occurred in the lead up to Tukere’s death.

Detective Inspector Andrew Saunders said police were called to Waipa Esplanade to people fighting, near the intersection of Newton St, about 1.30pm on December 27.

Sometime later, Tukere was taken to the ambulance station on Jordan St, Saunders said,

“Despite the best efforts of first responders, Turipapa died before she could be airlifted to hospital.”

Belinda Feek is an Open Justice reporter based in Waikato. She has worked at NZME for 10 years and has been a journalist for 21.











